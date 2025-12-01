Good Samaritan shot while attempting to stop domestic violence assault in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a good Samaritan was shot after intervening and trying to stop a domestic violence assault in a Colorado Springs parking lot Saturday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 29, a felony domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of South Circle Drive.

A few minutes later, police learned that a gunshot victim had shown up at a local hospital, and while investigating, learned the two reports were related.

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed that the domestic violence assault happened in a parking lot on South Circle Drive. Three people witnessed the assault and intervened in an attempt to stop it, but police say the suspect, Jovani Martinez Sanches, pulled a firearm on them.

The three good Samaritans responded by jumping into their vehicle, but Sanchez still fired at them, hitting one person. The person who was shot suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said.

Sanches fled the scene and was later found at his work location, where police say he was arrested without incident. Officers also recovered a firearm from his possession.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.