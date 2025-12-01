Skip to Content
Good Samaritan shot while attempting to stop domestic violence assault in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say a good Samaritan was shot after intervening and trying to stop a domestic violence assault in a Colorado Springs parking lot Saturday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 29, a felony domestic assault was reported in the 800 block of South Circle Drive.

A few minutes later, police learned that a gunshot victim had shown up at a local hospital, and while investigating, learned the two reports were related.

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed that the domestic violence assault happened in a parking lot on South Circle Drive. Three people witnessed the assault and intervened in an attempt to stop it, but police say the suspect, Jovani Martinez Sanches, pulled a firearm on them.

The three good Samaritans responded by jumping into their vehicle, but Sanchez still fired at them, hitting one person. The person who was shot suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury, police said.

Sanches fled the scene and was later found at his work location, where police say he was arrested without incident. Officers also recovered a firearm from his possession.

