First-ever Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket coming this holiday season

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The inaugural Old Colorado City Christkindlmarket kicks off on Dec. 11.

The German Christmas market will feature 13 craft and food vendors offering holiday gifts and treats, according to a spokesperson with the German American Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Chapter (GACC-CO).

“We’re thrilled to introduce this new holiday tradition to Colorado Springs for all to enjoy, blending German cultural heritage with local community spirit and partnerships,” said Samantha Seems, GACC-CO

executive director, in a release.

The event will be at Bancroft Park and run from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, as well as Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

There will also be an opening ceremony with a tree lighting on Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

