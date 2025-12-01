Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton returns to field three weeks after cancer surgery

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Alex Singleton was all smiles after the Denver Broncos beat the Washington Commanders in a thriller on Sunday, but the linebacker was happy for more than one reason.

Not only had he helped his team secure a dramatic 27-26 overtime win, he was also returning to the field for the first time since undergoing successful cancer surgery.

Last month, the Broncos released a statement explaining that Singleton had undergone surgery for testicular cancer on November 7, after being diagnosed the week before.

The cancer was found after the 31-year-old had been randomly drug tested by the NFL, with the results flagging concern and the need for further evaluation.

But just over three weeks since the operation, Singleton was back in a Broncos jersey and was influential in his team’s win on Sunday.

“I just love these guys. I love this league. The guys on the other team just coming over to give me support after this,” Singleton said on NBC after the win, with a beaming smile on his face.

“I mean there is just nothing else you could ever want in this world. This team is special, I’m just happy to be a part of it, I love these guys.”

Singleton was involved in a massive play in the fourth quarter, breaking up and play and knocking the ball out the hands of Zach Ertz on third-and-21 after the Commanders tight end thought he had completed a catch.

Singleston celebrated with two arms in the air and a huge smile across his face as his teammates jumped around him.

The linebacker missed only one game during what he described as a difficult few weeks for him and his family.

He kept his health issues private until after the surgery, only telling his teammates of the diagnosis three days after the treatment. He even played in the team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders a day before his surgery was scheduled, registering two solo tackles and seven assisted tackles on the night.

Despite missing the narrow 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs as he recovered, he was still very present and huddled with his replacement and the other linebackers before the game on November 16.

“If it was my last game, what I want to do when I’m done is coach anyway, so let’s start now. … All you want is to see your guys shine,” he later said, per the Associated Press.

Denver fans also had Nik Bonitto to thank for their team securing a ninth straight victory, as he batted away Marcus Mariota’s pass in OT to prevent the Commanders from a two-point conversion that would have won the game for Washington.

Quarterback Bo Nix also put in a solid performance, throwing 29-of-45 for 321 yards, a touchdown and one interception as Broncos coach Sean Payton hailed another important win.

“We didn’t escape. We won,” Payton said. “The journey of a good team’s season involves games like this. And then you believe you can do it again.”

Josh Allen makes history

There was also plenty of action from across another action-packed Sunday in the NFL – a weekend that Buffalo QB Josh Allen will likely remember for a long time.

The Bills star produced a historic performance against the Steelers, breaking the league record for most career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with a total of 76 and surpassing 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton’s tally as the Bills handled Pittsburgh 26-7.

Since making his debut in 2018, Allen also boasts the second most rushing touchdowns in the league with only Ravens running back Derrick Henry having more.

Herbert throws two touchdowns despite hand injury

Meanwhile, it was a less positive day for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who suffered a broken bone in his non-throwing hand during his team’s 31-14 win against the Raiders on Sunday.

Herbert covered the injury with a cast and white glove, spending the rest of the game taking shotgun snaps or handing the ball off to his running backs.

He still managed to throw 15-of-20 on the day for two touchdowns – and a pick – and is optimistic of not missing any playing time, despite having surgery scheduled on Monday.

“I did my best to go out there and take care of business, and I thought we ran the ball really well, so it was really cool to see,” Herbert told reporters after the game. “I’m treating it as if I’m playing (next) Monday.”

Full Week 13 NFL Sunday scores

Away @ home (winners in bold)

New Orleans Saints 17-21 Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans 20-16 Indianapolis Colts

Atlanta Falcons 24-27 New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers 26-8 Cleveland Browns

Los Angeles Rams 28-31 Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars 25-3 Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals 17-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minnesota Vikings 0-26 Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills 26-7 Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders 14-31 Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos 27-26 (OT) Washington Commanders

