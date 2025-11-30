Four killed, at least 10 wounded after mass shooting at a family gathering in Stockton, California; suspect at large

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — A mass shooting at a family gathering inside a banquet hall in Stockton, California, left at least four people dead and 10 others wounded Saturday evening, officials said.

Children and adults were among those shot, according to Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Officials did not immediately release the conditions of those taken to area hospitals.

“Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said at a news conference. “This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited,” she said.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. in the northern part of the city, according to the sheriff’s office. The banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with several businesses, including a Dairy Queen, was hosting the family celebration, Brent said. Stockton is about 40 miles south of Sacramento.

The suspected shooter fled and remains at large, Brent said. Officials are urging the public for help with information as detectives work to determine a possible motive. “Investigators are exploring all possibilities,” Brent said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

The violence adds Stockton to a growing list of American communities whose everyday spaces – schools, shopping centers, bars and office buildings – have experienced gun violence. There have been at least 380 mass shootings in the US so far this year – defined as when at least four people are shot, not including the shooter – according to the Gun Violence Archive.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the shooting, according to his office. Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi said in a statement that the governor has “offered the full support of the state of California” to assist the community.

“Tonight our city is facing a heartbreaking and painful situation,” Fugazi wrote. “Please keep the victims, their loved ones, and our first responders in your prayers.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.