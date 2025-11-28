Tracking cold temps, wind & a little snow!

TODAY: Afternoon highs warm to the low to mid 60's for lower lying areas Friday, but an increase in cloud cover and gustier winds are possible especially tonight as our next disturbance pushes across Northern Colorado Friday PM - Saturday AM. We'll likely see a few inches of snow over the Northern Mountains through this time period, with a slim chance for very light accumulations for Denver and the Palmer Divide.

THIS WEEKEND: Our next chance for more widespread Southern Colorado impacts comes Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly across the mountains although very light accumulations are possible along I-25. We stay windy with some gusts up to 45 MPH. Highs plummet to the 30's along and east of I-25 Saturday and Sunday.

EXTENDED: Temps stay cold in the 30's Monday. We dry out Monday night with more mild temps in the 40's Tuesday.