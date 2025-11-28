La Junta Fire Department works Thanksgiving garage fire

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The La Junta Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire over Thanksgiving.

According to the department, they were called out just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday for a detached garage fire in the 1800 block of West 4th Street.

Source: La Junta Fire Department

"Cross lays were pulled, and crews made a quick offensive attack," read a post from the fire department.

The fire department says they knocked down the fire on the inside of the garage, and then wrapped up extinguishing flames on the outside.

Source: La Junta Fire Department

The La Junta Fire Department says they believe the cause of the fire was hot ashes that had been put in a trash can a day or two before.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.