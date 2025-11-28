The CSU Pueblo men’s basketball team beats Texas Permian-Basin
The CSU Pueblo men's basketball team opened up the Thanksgiving Classic with a 78-69 win over Texas Permian-Basin on Friday night. Jordan Blair lead the T-Wolves with 14 points..
