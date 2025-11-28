After 20 years of service on 8th Street, Ramblin relocates Casino Shuttle amid new development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Ramblin Colorado Springs Casino Shuttle stop has a new home.

After 20 years, the stop on 8th Street has relocated to 21st Street (about 2 miles down the road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #143 lot) due to outside plans to develop the original location's parking lot, a spokesperson said.

According to Ramblin, the new stop features a parking area, reliable lighting, and a safe environment with better neighborhood settings.

"At Ramblin Express, our riders are at the heart of everything we do. After more than 20 years of serving the Colorado Springs community from our 8th St location, we are truly excited to welcome passengers to our upgraded stop on 21st Street. This new location reflects our ongoing commitment to safety, comfort, and convenience — offering brighter lighting, improved surroundings, and a more organized layout to enhance every step of the travel experience. We deeply appreciate the continued support of our Casino Shuttle riders and are thrilled to offer an enhanced starting point for trips to Cripple Creek. Whether you’re headed up for gaming, sightseeing, or a family-friendly outing, we look forward to serving you from our new home for years to come." -A Ramblin spokesperson

The shuttle continues to run to Cripple Creek every Thursday through Sunday, including holidays. Even if your plans don't involve a casino, you can still take a ride to sights such as the Ice Castles.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.