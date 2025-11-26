National parks announce ‘America-first’ fee surges for international tourists

By Yahya Salem, CNN

(CNN) — International tourists visiting popular national parks in the US next year will be required to pay additional fees and raised rates on annual passes, the US Department of the Interior announced Tuesday.

In a statement hailing a new “resident-focused fee structure that puts American families first,” the department said as of January 1, 2026, the annual pass will cost non-US residents $250 to obtain, more than triple the standard $80 which US residents will continue to pay.

Foreign tourists who don’t purchase the pass will pay a $100-per-person fee, in addition to the standard entrance fee, to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone and Yosemite, the statement said. The department co-manages the America the Beautiful Pass series and controls more than 70 percent of all federal public lands.

“These policies ensure that US taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in the statement.

The rationale offered behind the new prices was summarized in a White House social media post stating: “AMERICANS OFFERED AFFORDABLE PRICES WHILE FOREIGNERS PAY MUCH MORE.”

This announced price hike comes amid a decline in international tourism to the US, fueled by changes to tariff policies and crackdowns on immigration. Yellowstone has reported a decrease in international visitation, down from approximately 30% in 2018 to 14.8% in 2024.

The price increase also comes on the heels of the longest government shutdown in US history, which saw an already-depleted National Park Service struggle to upkeep some of nation’s parks due to limited staffing and fewer resources.

According to a recent estimate by the National Parks Conservation Association, parks lost roughly $41 million in uncollected entrance and recreation fees during the government shutdown.

The Interior Department’s statement also highlighted “resident-only patriotic fee-free days” for next year which includes Memorial Day, Fourth of July Independence Day weekend and June 14, “Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday.” The launch of an upgraded booking system and better access for motorcyclists across the parks was also announced, described as “the most significant modernization of national park access in decades.”

Other countries, including Egypt, Thailand and Cambodia, also charge higher entry fees for international tourists to visit national parks and attractions.

