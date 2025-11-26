Help kids in your community in the 2025 Season of Sharing Toy Drive with KRDO13



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --It’s the holiday season, and that means it’s the perfect time to give toys to kids in Southern Colorado who would otherwise go without.

That’s why KRDO13, Whataburger, and Toys for Tots are joining forces to bring kids some much-needed joy, and we can’t do it without your help! Just visit any Southern Colorado Whataburger location between now and Dec. 21 with a new, unwrapped toy to drop off.

And on Dec. 4, the KRDO13 team will be collecting toys in person at Whataburger off North Academy and Montbello. We'd love to see you there!

