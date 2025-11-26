Colorado woman hopes to bring her father, an unclaimed veteran, home to Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado woman is hoping to bring her father’s remains home after discovering his identity, only to learn he died years ago and is buried as an unclaimed veteran in Washington state.

Meagan Heisinger says she spent years searching for information about the father she never knew.

In January, she finally took a DNA test and was connected with an “ancestry angel,” who helped her trace family matches and ultimately locate her father, James Bradley Lane.

But the discovery was not what she expected.

This is a developing story; check back at 4 to read the full story.