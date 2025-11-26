Skip to Content
News

Colorado woman hopes to bring her father, an unclaimed veteran, home to Colorado

By
Updated
today at 12:30 PM
Published 11:59 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado woman is hoping to bring her father’s remains home after discovering his identity, only to learn he died years ago and is buried as an unclaimed veteran in Washington state.

Meagan Heisinger says she spent years searching for information about the father she never knew.

In January, she finally took a DNA test and was connected with an “ancestry angel,” who helped her trace family matches and ultimately locate her father, James Bradley Lane.

But the discovery was not what she expected.

This is a developing story; check back at 4 to read the full story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Samantha Hildebrandt

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.