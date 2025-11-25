WATCH: Man tries – and fails – to break into ATM using blowtorch

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - "That was a whole lotta work for nothin," says the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD), after a man tried to use a blowtorch to break into an ATM.

In a video posted to the CCPD's social media, you can see the sparks fly as a man wearing a hoodie and a mask sprays fire on the Commerce City Community Choice Credit Union ATM. However, the blowtorch proved powerless against the ATM, and the would-be thief left empty-handed.

"But it's all smoke and flames and no cash; his attempt to burgle the bank is unsuccessful as the ATM can't be burned into submission," CCPD said.

This incident actually took place on Oct. 22, but CCPD shared the security footage of the attempted break-in on Nov. 24. That's because the arsonist got away!

"We'd still love to catch him and hold him accountable - he caused a significant amount of damage," says CCPD. "But we know criminals talk. So if you have any information about this crime, please reach out."

If you have information to share, you're encouraged to reach out to Detective Golly by emailing kgolly@c3gov.com or remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-STOP.

