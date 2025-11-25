Buck rescued by crew after getting antlers tangled in hammock in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) crew says it stepped in to rescue a large buck after it became tangled in a hammock in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Photos shared by the agency show just how tightly the hammock was wrapped around the buck’s antlers.

Courtesy: CPW

According to CPW, officers were luckily able to safely free the deer without injury and send him on his way.

Courtesy: CPW

Courtesy: CPW

Wildlife officials say the incident is an important reminder for homeowners, as deer activity increases this time of year. Hammocks, garden equipment, and recreational sports equipment such as soccer and volleyball nets can all pose a potential danger for wildlife, especially antlered deer, elk, and moose.

CPW is now urging residents to clean up loose yard items and store holiday decorations – anything that could be a potential tangle hazard for wildlife.

"When you’re putting up various holiday decorations, keep wildlife in mind," said CPW Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Steve McClung. "We see animals get wrapped up all the time, and all of these impairments can affect their mobility, vision, and ability to eat and drink."

CPW says those simple steps can help avoid another sticky situation like this one – and keep both people and animals safe.

