Winning $3.2 million lottery ticket sold in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A winning $3.2 million lottery ticket was sold in Trinidad, a spokesperson with the Colorado Lottery says.

According to lottery officials, the $3,205,234 ticket was sold on Saturday at Alta Convenience Store off Main Street.

The winning numbers were: 5, 10, 13, 17, 30, 35.

The Colorado Lottery said that, at least as of Monday morning, they were waiting for the winner to step forward and claim their prize.

