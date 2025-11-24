Rockies announce Warren Schaeffer as new manager

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Rockies have announced that Warren Schaeffer is the new team manager.

Schaeffer, age 40, previously served as interim manager last season after Bud Black was dismissed.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this team,” said Schaeffer in a statement. “My focus remains on continuing to build a strong, unified culture based on accountability, hard work and trust. We have a group of guys who care deeply about competing the right way, and my goal is to keep strengthening those relationships while leading a team that our fans can embrace and be proud of.”

Schaeffer will be the eighth full-time manager in club history, a press release from the Rockies said.

Before serving as interim manager, he was the Rockies' third base and infield coach. He has been a member of the Rockies for more than a decade, the team says.