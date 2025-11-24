Jon Gosselin, the star of ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8,’ has married again

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jon Gosselin got married over the weekend.

The former reality television star shared the news on his social media in an announcement with “Entertainment Tonight.”

Gosselin, who first came to fame with his now ex-wife on the hit TLC series “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” married his girlfriend of four years, Stephanie Lebo.

“From the moment I saw you at that barbeque my life changed for the batter,” Gosselin said during his vows, which the couple wrote themselves and which you can watch on YouTube. “Today I’m definitely marrying my best friend in life.”

According to the video, “The couple, who got engaged almost exactly one year ago, wed in front of 180 guests, including two of his eight kids, Hannah and Collin, and her daughter in Lancaster, PA.”

Gosselin and his now ex-wife Kate starred in the TLC series “Jon & Kate Plus 8” which documented their lives as the parents of a set of twin daughters and sextuplets made up of three boys and three girls.

The show ran from 2007 to 2017, becoming “Kate Plus 8” after the parents split in 2009. (TLC is owned by CNN’s parent company.)

The family was also featured in the 2014 special, “Kate Plus Eight: Sextuplets Turn 10” and 2019’s “Kate Plus Date.”

The former couple had a contentious split and custody battle over their children.

Hannah Gosselin chose to live with her father and was later joined by another one of the sextuplets, her brother, Colin.

In 2022 Colin told “ET” that reality television tore his family apart and revealed that he didn’t have a relationship with his mother and had not spoken in years to the other sextuplets who stayed with her.

The twins are now 25 and the sextuplets are 21.

