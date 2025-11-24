If you were given a $2,000 tariff ‘rebate check,’ what would you do with the money?

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has floated the idea of sending Americans “rebate checks” from the tariffs his administration has collected from US importers.

Trump said this week that “a dividend of at least $2,000” will be “paid to everyone,” while also stating that it would exclude “high income people.”

It remains to be seen whether the idea will even come to fruition: The Supreme Court is currently reviewing whether Trump’s tariffs are legal, Congress would need to sign off on any dividend checks, and tariffs aren’t bringing in enough to cover the amount Trump is promising for these checks anyway.

Even so, at a time when affordability concerns are hitting a fever pitch, we’re interested in hearing from you about how your finances are holding up; and, if you were sent a check of this size, what you’d put the money toward.

We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

