Eight dead snow geese removed from south shore beach of John Martin Reservoir

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirms that eight deceased snow geese were removed from the south shore beach of John Martin Reservoir on Monday.

KRDO13 reached out to CPW after a viewer sent us a video of a deceased goose and another one that appeared to be sick or disoriented.

CPW says samples from the geese have been sent to the Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins, Colorado. It's unclear exactly what the cause of death was for the geese, at least until samples can be tested. CPW also noted that while eight deceased geese were collected on Monday, the population at the reservoir amounts to about 50,000.

However, the area has had a history of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). CPW says that migrating snow geese at John Martin Reservoir have routinely tested positive for HPAI since 2022.

"Park visitors are reminded not to approach, nor touch any dead wildlife they may encounter at the park and to always keep pets leashed. The situation poses no risk to fishing, nor consumption of fish from the reservoir," said a spokesperson with CPW.

According to CPW, this is a challenge the nation has faced since 2022.

CPW says birds positive for HPAI may display the following symptoms:

Swimming in circles

Head tilting

Lack of coordination

Swollen head

Diarrhea

Moving slowly

Ruffled feathers

Respiratory signs

Not eating

More information can be found by clicking here or here.

