Cristiano Ronaldo rolls back the years with outrageous bicycle kick

(CNN) — Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored an outrageous bicycle kick Sunday in Al Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League.

In the final minute of stoppage time, Ronaldo rose up to meet a Nawaf Boushal cross from the right wing with the resulting audacious shot catching Anthony Moris off guard, the Al Khaleej keeper only able to slightly parry the shot into his own net.

The 40-year-old Portuguese forward rightly celebrated the wondergoal with his trademark ‘Siu’ at the left corner flag to the delight of the Al Nassr faithful in attendance at Al-Awwal Park.

The announcer on the Arabic broadcast of the match marveled at Ronaldo and his goal: “There are legends that are always repeated and legends born only once in a lifetime.”

After his latest moment of magic, the striker posted a video of the replay on his Instagram account, asking fans to come up with creative captions.

The incredible effort evoked memories of another of Ronaldo’s bicycle kicks: a high-flying goal in the 2018 Champions League quarterfinals away against Juventus when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner played for Real Madrid.

The goal – Ronaldo’s 10th of the league campaign – capped off a dominant performance from Al Nassr, which took a 2-0 lead into half-time following goals from João Félix and Wesley, but had its lead cut quickly after the restart with Murad Al Hawsawi’s rocket from outside the box finding the back of the net.

The hosts then put the game out of reach with Sadio Mane’s fantastic curled effort in the 77th minute finding the top corner before Ronaldo’s goal put the cherry on top in injury time.

The win ensures Al Nassr maintains its perfect start to the Saudi Pro League with nine wins out of nine matches as Ronaldo and Co. seek to lead “The Victory” to its first league title since 2019.

It also proves Ronaldo still has plenty to offer the game as he prepares for what will be his last FIFA World Cup with Portugal next year.

