Crested Butte Mountain Resort to open for 2025-2026 season on Wednesday

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crested Butte Mountain Resort will open to skiers and riders on Wednesday, Nov. 26, according to a company spokesperson.

Opening day comes as many visitors are expected to hit the slopes over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Wednesday will be marked with the annual "first chair banner break" as patrons hop aboard the Red Lady Express. There will also be a costume contest, Opening Day posters, and free breakfast sandwiches for the first guests ready to hit the slopes.

“I am incredibly proud of our employees, especially our Mountain Operations crews and our Snow Surfaces team, who worked tirelessly through an unseasonably warm November to help us reach our targeted opening day," said JD Crichton, vice president and general manager of Crested Butte Mountain Resort in a statement. "As winter settles back into the valley, we are proud to share this special place with all of you. Welcome to the untamed destination at the end of the road.”

