Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, family receive death threats as Pres. Trump renews push for arrest

COLORADO (KRDO) - Colorado Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06) says he's receiving death threats after President Donald Trump made social media posts directed at him and five other Democratic lawmakers.

In a series of posts made to the President's Truth Social account on Thursday, Nov. 20, he heavily criticized the six Democrats and veterans for a video in which they tell military members that they can and should refuse illegal orders. In one post, Trump wrote, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

Crow responded to the comments on Thursday, saying, "Trump will not threaten or intimidate me." The Colorado representative is also a former Army Ranger and Bronze Star recipient.

In recordings shared by the Office of Congressman Crow, you can hear some of these threats towards him and his family:

You deserve to die. I hope you all get murdered. I hope you all get f*cking throat slashed. You disgraced America, and I pray you die today, but not before your family does. I pray they die a painful death.

Trump later clarified that he was not calling for the lawmakers' deaths. However, the post remains online at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, the President is renewing his call for the arrest of Crow and the other five Democratic congressmembers, writing on Truth Social on Nov. 22, "THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK."

The other lawmakers in the video have also reported threats, including bomb threats at the office of Pennsylvania Rep. Chrissy Houlahan and the home of Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

