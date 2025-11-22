Pleasant Saturday before active Sunday

Today we will have sunny and dry skies across Southern Colorado. We will have our highs in the 50s to 60s across the region.

We will continue have clear skies as we into the night. It will be chilly with lows in the 30s for the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s.

Snow and rain return to the forecast for your Sunday Funday. Snow will be in the High Country with some snow possible in portions of Northern El Paso County Sunday night. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains we can expect rain. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

We will dry out by the early hours Monday then our skies will become clear and sunny. Highs will increase back into the 50s to 60s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having highs in the 40s.

We will continue to have sunny skies Tuesday with temperatures falling down into the upper 30s to 40s for Southern Colorado.

We will continue have cool temperatures and sunny skies Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be dry but cool with highs in the 40s to 50s. If you are doing the Turkey Trot make sure to bundle as we will start the day with temperatures in the 20s to 30s. It will also be in the 20s to 30s if you decided to go out shopping late Thanksgiving night into early Black Friday.

Black Friday we will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s with dry and sunny skies.