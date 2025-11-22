New Yorkers praise Zohran Mamdani’s charm offensive on Trump, say they remain cautiously optimistic

By Gloria Pazmino, Maria Sole Campinoti, CNN

(CNN) — New Yorkers know better than to be overly positive.

A day after Zohran Mamdani got a surprisingly warm reception at the White House from President Donald Trump, who has spent the last few months deriding the New York City mayor-elect as a “lunatic” and falsely labeling him a communist, New Yorkers told CNN they were cautiously optimistic and slightly impressed.

“I really don’t like the guy, but I’m glad that he was able to go in there and do a good job with the president,” John Lani told CNN Saturday following a mid-morning run in Central Park. “Maybe we’ll get some funding, we won’t shut down congestion pricing. Maybe we’ll get some stuff for the subway, we’ll see what it does for the state.”

Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist who previously served three terms in the New York State Assembly, cruised to victory earlier this month, winning every borough in the city except for Staten Island, a known Republican enclave.

Near Central Park, along the bustle of one of Manhattan’s most congested intersections, New Yorkers praised Mamdani’s handling of his televised press engagement with the president, even if they remain skeptical about how he will ultimately perform once he takes office on January 1.

Voter data analysis published by The Center for Urban Research at CUNY’s Graduate Center shows the area near Central Park, home to Columbus Circle and the Trump International Hotel, favored former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran against Mamdani as an independent.

“I hope everyone’s very successful. I didn’t support either party,” said a voter who did not want to share their name.

Meeting could prove to have high stakes

Trump and Mamdani’s relationship will prove pivotal for several key issues in New York City.

There is the question of whether Trump will ramp up immigration enforcement and deploy federal forces, like he has in some other blue cities. There are major infrastructure projects that depend on federal funding, and the vast majority of Mamdani’s proposals — like making city buses fast and free, providing free universal childcare and raising taxes on the wealthy — will depend on funding from the state, which is also dependent on federal funds.

After watching news coverage of the meeting, Sherry and Steve Cohen, who live in Manhattan, said they wanted to give Mamdani a chance.

“I’d like to think that Mamdani is being smart enough to play Trump and praise the man because he needs things for New York,” Steve Cohen said. “Unfortunately, this is what you have to do. You have to bow down, praise him, and walk out and wash your hands after.”

Trump, who grew up in Queens and made his name and fortune in Manhattan, remains focused on New York City despite his lack of popularity there. Trump, who conceded Friday he would have loved to be mayor of his hometown, struck an agreeable tone, saying he wanted to help the city instead of hurt it.

Already, there were signs that Mamdani’s approach might be working, at least for now.

Trump suggested Saturday New York City is not a priority for deploying National Guard troops.

“Right now, other places need it more,” Trump told reporters. “We had a very good meeting yesterday. We talked about that, but if they need it, I would do it.”

Shelly Payson, who is supportive of Mamdani, said she thought Mamdani had a strategy going into the meeting that worked.

“I think that Trump continues to be the most transactional president we’ve ever had, and if people are smart they find a way to give him something which may be meaningless, but it’s important to him and then he loves you and rolls out the red carpet,” Payson said.

CNN’s Kit Maher contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.