Fire erupts on cargo ship at the Port of Los Angeles, triggering major emergency

(CNN) — A fire broke out Friday evening on a cargo ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles, prompting the evacuations of all 23 crew members and a large-scale response involving more than 100 firefighters, officials said.

An electrical fire on a lower deck of the cargo ship One Henry Hudson started at 6:38 p.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. An explosion shook the vessel shortly before 8 p.m., knocking out power to lights and cranes, LAFD said.

No injuries were reported, authorities said. The Port of Los Angeles said on a press release that four of its seven container terminals have suspended operations.

“Over 128 firefighters have been dispatched, and that number is still growing. Many of our fire boats are out there. They are trying to cool down this vessel,” fire department Capt. Adam Van Gerpen said at a news conference.

Several cargo containers involved in the blaze carry hazardous materials, requiring firefighters to wear protective suits and oxygen masks, Van Gerpen said. Air quality is being monitored as crews work overnight to suppress the blaze in the ship’s lower levels.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement on X that the city is closely monitoring the situation. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the incident, according to his office.

The Panama-flagged cargo ship, built in 2008, had recently arrived from Tokyo, according to the online tracker Vessel Finder.

CNN has reached out to the ship’s management company, Fukujin Kisen, for comment.

