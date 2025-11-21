Texas thrusts Supreme Court into Trump’s midterm redistricting fight

By John Fritze, Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — Texas urged the Supreme Court on Friday to boost President Donald Trump’s effort to help Republicans maintain control of Congress, asking the justices to review a federal court ruling that found the state’s new map is likely an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

The state’s emergency appeal could have enormous consequences for next year’s midterm elections, which will determine control of the House for the final two years of Trump’s presidency. A Democratic majority would likely unleash a string of investigations aimed at the administration and possibly block most of the president’s legislative agenda.

Texas asked the Supreme Court to block the lower court ruling by December 1. It also urged the court to quickly step into the case on the merits now and expedite its review.

The state said the lower court order had caused “chaos” in its elections.

“Campaigning had already begun, candidates had already gathered signatures and filed applications to appear on the ballot under the 2025 map, and early voting for the March 3, 2026, primary was only 91 days away,” Texas officials told the Supreme Court.

Trump has repeatedly called for red states to redraw districts and increase the number of GOP-held seats for political reasons. That has set off an unusual mid-decade arms race between red and blue states to redraw lines in order to maximize each party’s chances in the midterms.

At issue is whether Texas lawmakers violated the Constitution when they redrew the state’s congressional boundaries based on a Trump Justice Department letter urging the state to change the racial compositions of four of those districts. In a scathing opinion on Tuesday, a federal court found that focus on race when drawing the lines likely violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The new Texas map would likely flip five Democratic-held House seats to Republican next year. House Republicans currently hold a narrow three-seat majority.

The Supreme Court has long been reticent to engage in these disputes. In 2019, the court extricated itself from litigation over partisan gerrymandering – ruling that those were political rather than legal matters. If Texas had justified its new map based on politics, the state would almost certainly have been able to defend the changes in federal courts.

Texas told the Supreme Court in its emergency appeal Friday that politics, not race, drove the new maps.

“This summer, the Texas Legislature did what legislatures do: politics,” the state told the high court.

In a statement minutes after the state filed its appeal, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reinforced the point.

“Texas engaged in partisan redistricting solely to secure more Republican seats in Congress and thereby better represent our state and Texans,” Paxton said. “For years, Democrats have aggressively gerrymandered their states and only cry foul and hurl baseless ‘racism’ accusations because they are losing.”

But the Supreme Court won’t have much, if any, room to maneuver around claims of racial gerrymander in the Texas case. The justices will have to decide on a relatively short fuse whether to temporarily block the lower court order that threw out the state’s new boundaries or leave that ruling in place.

Congressional hopefuls in Texas must declare their candidacy by December 8. The state’s primaries are set for March.

And those looming deadlines may prompt a majority of the court to decide that it’s too close to the election for federal courts to be wading into the Texas morass. Under a 2006 decision, the justices have warned federal courts to avoid making last-minute changes to the status quo of voting rules before an election. If the court decides that principle applies, then it would likely side with Texas – allowing the redrawn map to take effect for next year’s elections.

Texas leaned heavily into that argument in its briefing Friday, asserting that it was too late – too close to the election – for federal courts to get involved.

