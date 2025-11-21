Police: Officer assaulted by suspect while responding to DUI crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say a woman is in custody after she allegedly crashed while driving under the influence before assaulting a responding officer late Thursday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 11:25 p.m. on Nov. 20, officers were sent to the 4200 block of Astrozon Boulevard after a single-vehicle crash was reported.

When officers arrived, they spotted two women inside the vehicle. When they ordered the driver to get out of the car, she was "non-compliant," CSPD said.

Police say a short struggle then ensued, during which the driver, identified as Lexy-Rose Aulani Dean-Opunui, allegedly kicked an officer twice.

Dean-Opunui was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree assault, DUI, and numerous other traffic offenses, CSPD said.

