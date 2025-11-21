Dolly Parton skips events as she further deals with ‘health challenges’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dolly Parton has had to miss two significant ceremonies as she continues to follow her doctors’ orders amid some “health challenges.”

The legendary singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, 79, was unable to attend her recent induction into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions’ Hall of Fame. That organization and Parton’s Dollywood shared the video she sent instead on social media earlier this week.

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall, and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while,” she said in the video. “I’m truly sorry I can’t be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

It happened a day after Parton also skipped picking up her honorary Oscar at the 16th annual Academy Governors Awards.

Social media has been the “Jolene” singer’s mode of communication and how she has shared recent updates in the wake of fans’ concerns about her health.

In September, Parton postponed a series of planned December concerts in Las Vegas, citing “health challenges.”

The following month she felt compelled to again address those health challenges after her sister, Freida Parton, inadvertently caused a panic after she posted that she had been “up all night praying for my sister, Dolly.”

Dolly Parton consequently posted a video of herself, in full glam, explaining that she was ok, just dealing with some health issues.

Since the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March, she had “let a lot of things go that I should’ve been taking care of.”

“So, anyway, when I got around to it, the doctor said, ‘We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that,’” she said at the time. “Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home.”

Parton and Dean were married for almost 60 years.

