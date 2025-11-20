WATCH: Adorable standoff between fox and skunk caught on camera in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it's investigating a "heated territorial dispute" between a fox and a skunk caught on camera at its Law Enforcement Range.

Video shared by the department captured the two in an overnight standoff, where the fox can be seen continuously approaching the skunk before repeatedly backing off.

The sheriff's office said deputies briefly considered intervening before deciding it was best – and safest – to let the animals resolve the encounter on their own.

"After assessing the skunk’s 'weapons system,' [we] decided to let nature take its course," the sheriff's office said.

In the end, the sheriff's office said the skunk stood its ground and came away victorious as the fox disengaged. Watch the full video for yourself above!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.