Skip to Content
News

WATCH: Adorable standoff between fox and skunk caught on camera in Summit County

By
Published 9:23 AM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it's investigating a "heated territorial dispute" between a fox and a skunk caught on camera at its Law Enforcement Range.

Video shared by the department captured the two in an overnight standoff, where the fox can be seen continuously approaching the skunk before repeatedly backing off.

The sheriff's office said deputies briefly considered intervening before deciding it was best – and safest – to let the animals resolve the encounter on their own.

"After assessing the skunk’s 'weapons system,' [we] decided to let nature take its course," the sheriff's office said.

In the end, the sheriff's office said the skunk stood its ground and came away victorious as the fox disengaged. Watch the full video for yourself above!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.