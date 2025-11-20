Suspect arrested after crashing into bus bench and allegedly assaulting CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect has been arrested after driving into a bus bench and then hitting an officer in the face.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) blotter post around 1:17 p.m. on Nov.19, a black landrover drove off the road, hitting a metal bus bench on Filmore Street. CSPD says the suspect then returned to the road and was speeding near Centennial and 30th, with a front tire missing.

CSPD says the driver, identified as Marc McCue, allegedly exited the vehicle, stumbling, and after a DUI investigation, was told he was under arrest, which is when he hit an officer in the face and ran, which led to him being tased.

CSPD says McCue was charged with assault in the 2nd degree, DUI, careless driving, resisting arrest, and duty to report accidents.

