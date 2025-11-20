School bus overturns on Highway 160, no injuries reported

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A school bus with 13 passengers this morning overturned on the driver's side around 7:10 a.m. on Highway 160, just west of Jackson Street.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says the bus was on a snow-covered roadway in South Fork when the driver tried to reduce her speed, causing her to slide to the right. Once the school bus slid onto the dirt shoulder of the road, CSP says it rotated and collided with abandoned railroad tracks, causing it to flip onto its side.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

According to law enforcement, 13 juveniles were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

CSP says other crashes in this area occurred around the same time and urges drivers to use extra caution during snowfall and when roads freeze.

