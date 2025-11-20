Purgatory Resort expected to announce opening day this weekend

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A spokesperson with Purgatory Resort says unfavorable weather conditions have not allowed the resort to finalize an opening day. According to the resort, they originally hoped to open on Saturday, but the weather has not been cold enough for the snowmaking process.

However, a spokesperson says they hope to announce the date of opening day this weekend.

“Our teams have already begun snowmaking operations and are ready to take advantage of every cold period,” said Matt Ericksen, marketing director at Purgatory Resort. “We’re eager to welcome skiers and riders back, and we’ll open as soon as conditions safely allow.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.