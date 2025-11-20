Politicizing gender identity, nighttime anxiety, living in captivity: Check out the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Gender debate

The terms “gender ideology” and “transgender ideology” have become ubiquitous — in government documents and policy announcements, mass media and online disputes. The White House has declared its intention to stamp them out. What does that mean?

2️⃣ ‘In your head, you count every day’

Bar Kupershtein smiles and laughs as if he hasn’t spent the last two years in Hamas captivity. The 23-year-old security guard who was kidnapped on October 7 describes his period of “hell” in Gaza.

3️⃣ A chance to work together?

Democrats are debating how to approach the new Marjorie Taylor Greene after she apologized on national television “for taking part in toxic politics.” Some see opportunity, but not all left-leaning politicians are quick to trust.

4️⃣ Save money. Live better.

Walmart is proving to be America’s solution to the cost of living crisis. A growing number of people are heading to the retail chain for groceries and clothing as inflation and high prices squeeze their budgets.

5️⃣ A gravity-defying take

Is the universe’s expansion slowing down? A new study casts doubt on a Nobel-winning theory, suggesting that dark energy might be weakening over time. If confirmed, the finding would rewrite our understanding of this elusive force.

Watch this

👑 Go big or go home: Ahtisa Manalo has competed in beauty contests for 18 years. With the weight of a pageant-crazed nation behind her, the Philippines’ representative is taking a final bow in her field’s Super Bowl.

Top headlines

Bush, Biden and former vice presidents honor Dick Cheney, while Trump, Vance snubbed for funeral invitation

CDC website changed to include false claims that link autism and vaccines

Trump renews effort to block states from regulating AI, raising alarms about safety

Check this out

🛣️ Wherever the road takes you: Hitting the streets is one of the best ways to feel a city’s pulse. Discover some of the world’s coolest spots — where local life shines at its most authentic.

Quiz time

🍝 What type of pasta sauce is sparking outrage in Italy?

A. Alfredo

B. Vongole

C. Carbonara

D. Cacio e pepe

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Most popular in yesterday's newsletter: Video: See submarine torpedo a decommissioned ship

🧠 Quiz answer: C. A jarred carbonara sauce — creamy, pale and made with smoked pancetta instead of the traditional guanciale — triggered outrage in Italy. Sold at a shop inside the European Parliament, the Belgian-made product was condemned by purists as a culinary crime against one of Rome’s most iconic dishes.

