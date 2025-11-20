Our first look at ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ is already a wild ride

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Get ready, set and…wait a year for the latest “Hunger Games” action to commence.

Lionsgate released the teaser trailer for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” on Thursday, and it was a glimpse into the origin story of Haymitch Abernathy, a character played in earlier films by Woody Harrelson.

Joseph Zada plays a younger version of Haymitch in this prequel, which takes place twenty-four years before the events of “The Hunger Games.”

The new film starts on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, and the action is intense almost from the start.

Based on the beloved book series by Suzanne Collins, the film franchise has become enormously popular globally.

In addition to Zada, the new movie stars Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close and Billy Porter among others.

Ralph Fiennes will portray President Coriolanus Snow. Tom Blyth played a younger version in 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” and the late Donald Sutherland originated the role in “The Hunger Games” in 2012. He went on to play the character in 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” in 2014 and Part 2 in 2015.

Sutherland died in June 2024 following a lengthy illness. He was 88.

Directed by Francis Lawrence “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

