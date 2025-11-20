EPSO welcomes 37 new deputies at graduation ceremony into law enforcement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) announces that 37 post-certified deputies were sworn in on Nov. 20 at the Regional Training Academy Class Graduation.

Law enforcement officials say 30 of those sworn in will continue their service at EPSO. The ceremony also included the swearing-in of two county security personnel, whose focus will be on visitor safety at county facilities.

According to EPSO, aside from the 30 remaining in the county:

• 4 will serve with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office

• 1 will serve with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office

• 1 will serve with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office

• 1 will serve with the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office

“Today, each of you accepted the weight of the badge. It is more than a symbol—it is a promise. A promise to defend the constitutional rights of every person you encounter, to stand firm in moments of uncertainty, and to respond with calm, courage, and compassion when others need help. You now carry a responsibility that extends far beyond a uniform. You carry the expectations of a community and the legacy of every peace officer who has come before you,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

