EPSO holds press conference on Thanksgiving week impaired driving crackdown

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) held a press conference on its traffic enforcement during the Thanksgiving travel period.

The sheriff's office says it will be conducting its "Black Out Wednesday Traffic Surge Operation," looking to crack down on impaired driving. Additionally, they hope their presence on the road will deter people from driving impaired to begin with.

According to the sheriff's office, Wednesday (the day before Thanksgiving) is statistically the biggest drinking day of the year.

Enforcement will be a collaboration between multiple agencies, including Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), there were 353 reported DUI arrests in Colorado during Thanksgiving week 2024.

