No injuries reported after car barrels into Colorado mattress store

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office
Published 6:48 AM

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) – A two-car crash in Centennial Tuesday evening ended with one of the vehicles plowing through the front window of a mattress store, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The sheriff's department said at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 18, deputies alongside crews with South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the 7400 block of South University Boulevard after receiving reports that a crash had sent a vehicle through the front window of the BBD Mattress Factory.

Courtesy: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

After investigating, deputies learned that the scene had began as a two-car collision on a nearby road, but immediately after impact, one of the vehicles veered off the road and slammed into the mattress store's large front window.

Courtesy: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Despite a dramatic scene, captured in photos shared by the sheriff's office, no one in either vehicle or inside the business was injured.

ACSO said city workers also inspected the building and confirmed it did not sustain any serious structural damage.

Sadie Buggle

