Horse rescued after being stuck in chest-deep mud for hours in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says a horse was rescued from a sticky situation.

According to the sheriff's office, a horse got itself stuck deep in mud for almost an entire day. The rescue effort involved staff from multiple departments, including animal control and the fire department.

Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff's Office

"Thanks to quick thinking, steady teamwork, and some creative rescue techniques, responders were able to help the horse regain her footing and safely free herself," the sheriff's office said.