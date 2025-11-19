Skip to Content
News

Horse rescued after being stuck in chest-deep mud for hours in Fremont County

Fremont County Sheriff's Office
By ,
New
Published 1:38 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says a horse was rescued from a sticky situation.

According to the sheriff's office, a horse got itself stuck deep in mud for almost an entire day. The rescue effort involved staff from multiple departments, including animal control and the fire department.

No photo description available.
Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff's Office

"Thanks to quick thinking, steady teamwork, and some creative rescue techniques, responders were able to help the horse regain her footing and safely free herself," the sheriff's office said.

No photo description available.
Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff's Office
No photo description available.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.