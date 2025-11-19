From the runway to the wild: Celebrities are already stepping out in clothes designers want you to wear next spring

By Kati Chitrakorn, CNN

(CNN) — The Spring-Summer 2026 collections, shown across the main fashion capitals of New York, London, Milan and Paris during September and October, marked a season of significant change as a number of high-profile designers made their debuts at big brands. While many of those designs are not yet available for general purchase or widespread red-carpet wear, they’ve already been spotted in the wild — worn by an exclusive few.

Getting their clothes on famous individuals is important for brands. “In some cases, it’s because the brands have employed these people as ambassadors, so they’re on payroll,” said Booth Moore, a veteran editor and author of books including “American Runway,” pointing to the actor Greta Lee, who was recently named as a global face for Dior and has attended several high-profile events wearing the brand’s latest designs. “In other cases, it’s people who are highly visible because they have a show or film to promote, like Sarah Paulson who has been wearing Balenciaga. Sometimes, it’s just a one-off, like we’ve seen with Michelle Obama, who is arguably one of the most visible women in the world.”

Only a few years ago, the red carpet was representative of fashion’s production schedule, with celebrities wearing runway looks around the time that the collections arrived in stores. These moments played a key part in motivating shoppers to buy — even if it is a more affordable lipstick or perfume. That pipeline has now shrunk to reflect shorter attention spans: what was shown on the catwalk a mere month ago can now be seen at movie premieres, film festivals, awards ceremonies, talk shows, galas, and other glitzy celebrity events, which seem to be multiplying in abundance.

Some fashion designers, including Dario Vitale of Versace, have sped things up even further by showing their designs on the red carpet even before they hit the catwalk. “There are a record number of brands trying to change their image at the same time,” said Moore. “They’re in races against each other, and their reliance on Hollywood as a promotional machine has increased so much in recent years, that there’s this kind-of feeding frenzy to reach the right people, and to get to them first.”

Indeed, the competition is now heated among stylists to outdo each other, as they vie for the approval of online commentators and the media’s best-dressed lists. For some, there is kudos in reviving an archival or vintage design, but for many others, being the first to wear something still translates to access, status, and trend-setting power. And while celebrities have typically worn custom designs to the biggest red carpet events, any occasion now seems to be fair game.

See the latest catwalk looks — and who wore them where — below.

