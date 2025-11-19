Crews recover body of ice climber from mountain near Ouray

OURAY, Colo. (KRDO) – Rescue teams recovered the body of an ice climber from a southern Colorado mountain early Sunday morning, according to the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team.

The climber, whose identity has not yet been released, is believed to have died sometime on Saturday, Nov. 15, in the Precipice Peak area of the West Fork of the Cimarron River, the rescue team said in a social media post announcing the recovery.

Rescuers lowering the body from the base of the waterfall belayed by a rescuer from the top. Courtesy: Ouray Mountain Rescue Team

A joint-agency recovery operation in the early morning hours on Sunday included sheriffs, coroners, and search and rescue personnel from Ouray and Hinsdale Counties, the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control, and the Colorado Search and Rescue Association.

Courtesy: Ouray Mountain Rescue Team

"Our deepest condolences go out to the climber's family, friends, climbing partners, and the climbing community as a whole," the Ouray Mountain Rescue Team said.

At this time, no additional information is known about how the climber died.

Precipice Peak is an over 13,000-foot mountain in the Uncompahgre Wilderness of Hinsdale County, about 10.5 miles northeast of Ouray.

