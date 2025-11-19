CPW looks to drones to study elusive and endangered black-footed ferrets

LAMAR, Colo. (KRDO) -- Returning from the near brink of extinction, efforts continue to study Colorado's black-footed ferret population.

This week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says 20 ferrets were released into the wild of Lamar, Colorado. The animals were outfitted with collars, but CPW says trackers don't stay on the squirrely, slinky species for long; the collars are often removed by the animals in a matter of a few days.

Time is of the essence from the moment of their release, as researchers hope to learn more about the ferrets and their patterns before the collars are tossed aside.

The Smithsonian has taken an interest, with researchers looking to understand more about their movements in the first one to two weeks after release, CPW says. Researchers will be using drones in their work to track them.

“This project aims to enhance our understanding of the relationship between black-footed ferrets and their predators,” said Jonathan Reitz, CPW Wildlife Biologist. “Specifically, we are investigating which species prey on any black-footed ferrets in the two weeks following the ferret release.”

This effort to identify "cause-specific mortality" has not been attempted in the last 30 years, according to CPW.

Previous releases of the ferrets have not exactly had a positive outcome for the animals. CPW says that since 2022, 105 of them have been released on the ranch in Lamar, but not a single living ferret was identified this past fall.

CPW hopes this research will identify ways to prevent the ferrets' death in the future, pushing the species forward, and washing away their current title as one of the most endangered mammals in North America.

