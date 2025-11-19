Skip to Content
Chart-topping AI country song sparks concerns, Southern Colorado artist reacts

today at 7:00 PM
Published 6:58 PM

COLORADO (KRDO) - A song that won't be performed at the CMA Awards is dominating the country music world tonight: an AI-generated track created by a synthetic artist that has climbed to No. 1 on the digital download chart.

Following the CMAs, KRDO13’s Paige Reynolds takes a closer look at the rising trend of artificial intelligence in music and asks a growing question within the industry: if no one lived the story, can it still be country?

Colorado country artist Cody Cozz weighs in on what this shift could mean for musicians and fans, saying, "that will be the differentiating factor as this starts to grow because it’s inevitable… it’s in it, it’s already doing it… there’s no stopping it now."

Watch the full story tonight after the CMAs on KRDO13 News at 10 p.m.

Paige Reynolds

Paige Reynolds

