Tracking a snowstorm!

TODAY: We're mainly dry with just a few showers west of the Continental Divide today. Highs will be similar to Monday with low to mid 60's for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and the Eastern Plains - however, winds will be a little calmer!

TOMORROW: Slightly above average temperatures remain for your Wednesday with isolated showers.

EXTENDED: We're tracking a high impact storm system Thursday and Friday, bringing mountain snow and even the possibility for some accumulative snow along I-25! We're tracking the chance for at least a couple inches of snow in Colorado Springs and other portions of El Paso County. Afternoon highs will be in the 40's for this period. Most of the accumulation will come overnight Thursday into Friday as temperatures cool to around freezing. We dry back out Saturday with temps rebounding to the 50's in lower lying areas!