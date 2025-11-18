Thanksgiving travel period at DIA expected to bring 10% more travelers compared to last year

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Airport officials anticipate the Thanksgiving travel period will bring 10% more travelers to DIA compared to the same time last year, according to a press release.

A spokesperson with DIA says about 845,000 passengers are expected to flow through the airport from Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, through Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

Travelers can expect the busiest days to be Nov. 25, Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, according to the airport. Wait times across all days are expected to peak from 3 to 4:30 a.m., 8 to 10 a.m., and 3 to 5 p.m. You can check real-time security wait time information by clicking here.

DIA says all passengers should arrive at least two hours before their boarding time. You can check your flight status by clicking here.

If you haven't flown through DIA in the past year, you're likely to see some changes. All security checkpoints are located on the north end of Level 6 (opposite end from the Hotel and Transit Center). The South Security Checkpoint is no longer in operation.

Additionally, the walkway to Concourse A is now open for both departing and arriving passengers. Those who are departing for a flight must first go through security before they can get to the walkway.

If you plan to park your car, parking availability can be viewed by clicking here.

