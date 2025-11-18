Pueblo Greyhound Park set for demolition as city aims to revitalize Lake Minnequa area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- City leaders say it's time for the old Pueblo Greyhound Park to come down, calling it a crucial step in cleaning up the south side of Pueblo.

At one time, the Pueblo Greyhound Park was booming, but time moves on… and the property has been abandoned for years.

KRDO got a look inside the property today — broken windows, graffiti, and water damage throughout.

Now -- city council calls it "blight," a common word in Pueblo city council meetings -- and has approved a plan to tear it down.

The city says clearing all of this will help restart economic development around Lake Minnequa…. part of the city's overall plan to address blight throughout the city.

The city is putting five hundred thousand dollars toward the demolition… and requesting another two-hundred sixteen thousand from the urban renewal authority.

City officials say it will pay off by creating new tax revenue and attracting private investment, but for some Pueblo residents, this is more than just an old building.

"To see this getting demolished… it just hurts your heart, you know, when you've been coming as long as us, there was live racing and you'd go upstairs and there were 300, 400, 500 people and down here was more, the Kentucky Derby was huge," said Mike Torres, a Pueblo native.

The buildings have been break-in targets for years — and city staff say the damage has gotten too severe to repair.

Once demolition is complete, officials hope new businesses — and eventually housing — will take its place.

Developers will still need city council approval on final plans — but the city says this is a first step toward getting new businesses and housing on this land.