House votes yes on Epstein files release

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- The House has voted yes on a bill ordering the release of the Justice Department's files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to ABC News.

Epstein reportedly had ties across the political spectrum to both Democrats and Republicans, fueling calls across the nation for the release of the files.

The vote needed a two-thirds vote by the House in order to pass, according to CNN. It passed with an overwhelming majority, 427-1, according to ABC News. Louisiana GOP Representative Clay Higgins was the only House lawmaker to vote against the measure.

Colorado Representative Jeff Crank released the following statement to KRDO13:

"I have consistently supported transparency and accountability regarding the business dealings, investigation, and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein," said Rep. Crank. "The American people deserve transparency into Epstein’s crimes, and I support the release of all documents that shed light on what occurred while protecting the identity of the victims. I am also continuing to support the House Oversight Committee’s thorough investigation into this matter which has so far released over 60,000 pages of additional documents."

The bill will now go to the Senate for a vote. If passed there, it will head to President Donald Trump for his signature.

President Trump quickly changed his stance over the weekend, calling for the files' release. He told journalists this week that if a bill calling for their release went to his desk, he would sign it, ABC News reported.

However, reporting from ABC News indicates that Trump does not need to wait for the Senate to act. He could order the release immediately.

