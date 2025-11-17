Two men arrested after firing multiple rounds into crowded parking lot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say two men are in custody after firing multiple rounds into a crowded parking lot near a church in southeast Colorado Springs on Sunday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called out to the 1600 block of Jet Wing Drive near Hearts of Fire Ministries on Sunday, Nov. 17, after receiving a report of a felony menacing involving a firearm.

Police say after investigating on scene, they identified the suspect and learned that three victims had been threatened by the man with a gun during an event.

As the event was ending, police say the suspect was seen getting into a vehicle before he started firing multiple rounds into the crowded parking lot.

Officers who were in the area quickly began pursuing the suspect's vehicle, but the suspect refused to stop, leading police to use a vehicle intervention tactic to stop the car, CSPD said.

The three occupants of the car were detained, and two of them, 19-year-old Matthew Burgos and 21-year-old Zaquan Johnson, were arrested after an investigation.

According to police, the two men face charges for felony menacing, felony eluding, prohibited use of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Police say evidence was collected from the scene, including at least one gun.

Luckily, no one was injured in the parking lot by the shots fired, and no occupants of the suspect's vehicle or officers were injured in the pursuit.

KRDO13 is working to confirm exactly where, and during what event, the shooting took place. This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

