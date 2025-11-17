Jannik Sinner overcomes Carlos Alcaraz in two tight sets to retain his ATP Finals crown

By Patrick Sung, CNN

(CNN) — Four-time grand slam winner Jannik Sinner capped off a memorable 2025 season with a 7-6(4), 7-5 victory over rival Carlos Alcaraz to retain his ATP Finals crown.

In front of a raucous, partisan crowd in Turin, Italy, Sinner and Alcaraz played some stellar tennis, demonstrating their hold on the men’s game and showing why they have won 14 titles in 2025 and the last eight grand slam singles tournaments between them.

The final began as a tight affair, with no break points in the first 11 games. However, Sinner had to step up and save set point at 5-6 with a booming 117 miles-per-hour second serve, going on to force the tiebreak.

From there, the Italian took firm control after several backhand errors from Alcaraz – who had to receive treatment on his right thigh during the match – opened the door for Sinner to take the first set.

The start of the second set went awry for the defending champion as he served two double faults to give the Spaniard an early break, but Sinner got his own break in the sixth game to bring it back to serve.

With the loud Italian crowd behind him, Sinner proceeded to save another break point in the seventh game before going on to break Alcaraz in the decider, dropping to the court in celebration after confirming the victory.

With the win, Sinner has now lifted the trophy at the last two ATP Finals without dropping a set all tournament and became just the fourth man to defend the year-end title since 2001, joining Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Lleyton Hewitt.

After the final, Sinner gave credit to his team and to his partner in the “Sincaraz” rivalry: “We are individual athletes, but without my team, this is not possible. Celebrating this trophy at the end of the year after such an intense last couple of months, there is no better ending.

“It was a very, very close match. I saved a set point in the first set and I am extremely happy with how I handled the situation and it means the world to me.

“It was tough today. Playing against Carlos, you have to play at your best. I was serving very well at times, but he is one of the best returners in the game. … I am very happy. It was a tough match, but it means a lot to me ending the season like this. It is amazing.”

Alcaraz, who will remain the year-end world No. 1 despite the loss, praised Sinner after the match but also lobbed a friendly warning ahead of the 2026 season: “It is a great year for Jannik and now time to rest.

“I hope you are going to be ready for next year because I will be ready. Hopefully, I will play more finals against you.”

