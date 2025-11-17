Crash on icy Highway 24 in Teller County kills one driver Monday morning

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that a multi-vehicle crash on icy roads killed one person on Monday morning.

According to CSP, the crash was on Highway 24 near Mile Marker 270, just east of Florissant. Troopers say they were called out around 5:45 a.m.

State patrol says a pickup truck was traveling westbound on the icy highway when it began to slide into the eastbound lanes, reportedly hitting a Hyundai Elantra head-on. The Elantra was then hit by multiple other oncoming vehicles, troopers say.

Colorado State Patrol says the driver of the Elantra was airlifted to the hospital but later pronounced deceased. The coroner's office will be tasked with publicly releasing their identity.

A driver of another vehicle involved was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance, CSP says.

Troopers say the crash temporarily shut down the highway, which was reopened at 9:50 a.m.

