Cher to appear on ‘SNL’ as musical guest for the first time in nearly 40 years

(CNN) — Soon there will be no need to turn back time, as Cher is set return to the “Saturday Night Live” stage.

The Oscar-, Emmy- and Grammy-winner is set to be the musical guest on the December 20 episode of the long-running NBC sketch show, according to the network, which on Monday announced the final hosts and musical guests of 2025. “Wicked: For Good” star Ariana Grande will host the episode.

Cher last appeared as the musical guest on “SNL” just ahead of Thanksgiving 1987, 38 years ago.

In the time since, she has returned to “SNL” in a cameo capacity on multiple occasions, most recently in 2011.

Earlier this year, the “Believe” singer performed as part of the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” to mark the classic comedy revue’s 50th anniversary.

Other hosts helping “SNL” to close out the year include Melissa McCarthy, hosting on December 6 with musical guest Dijon, and “Challengers” actor Josh O’Connor, hosting the December 13 episode. Joining O’Connor as the musical guest that weekend is singer-songwriter Lily Allen, whose most recent album “West End Girl” has been making headlines.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC on Saturdays at 11:30 pm ET.

