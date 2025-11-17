5 things to know for Nov. 17: Epstein files, Air travel, Immigration blitz, Venezuela, Ukraine

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The US government recently stopped minting pennies due to rising production costs. Economists say the nickel could be next as officials reconsider whether low-value coins are worth keeping in circulation.

1️⃣ Epstein files

President Donald Trump has called on House Republicans to release the Epstein files, saying there is “nothing to hide.” It marks a stark reversal from his previous efforts to discredit the effort. After months of delay, the House is set to vote this week on whether to release more files from the case of the convicted sex offender. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, the lead co-sponsor of a bill to release more Epstein files, said he believes that 100 or more GOP lawmakers in the House could support the release of the documents when it comes up for a vote as soon as Tuesday. While the House bill is expected to pass, it awaits an uncertain fate in the Senate.

2️⃣ Air travel

Flight reductions at 40 major airports mandated by the FAA are set to come to an end today. This is a relief for travelers and airlines following widespread cancellations and delays over the last week. The cuts reduced air traffic by at least 4% at some of the nation’s busiest airports, mainly due to a shortage of air traffic controllers during the government shutdown. Staffing problems at air traffic control centers are starting to improve, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Sunday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also says he expects flight issues to be resolved before Thanksgiving travel ramps up.

3️⃣ Immigration blitz

Dozens of people were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday during the Department of Homeland Security’s latest targeted immigration blitz. The department said the surge would “target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to the Tar Heel State because they knew sanctuary politicians would protect them.” Charlotte is not a “sanctuary city,” but it is a “Certified Welcoming City” — a designation for cities with commitments to immigrant inclusion. Democratic leaders in Charlotte have largely framed the operation as a political distraction ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Sources also say top border officials are expected to continue their immigration crackdown in other Democrat-led cities, with New Orleans possibly next.

4️⃣ Venezuela

The US military’s most advanced aircraft carrier has arrived in the Caribbean as the US increases its pressure campaign on Venezuela. President Nicolás Maduro has condemned the military buildup near South America as US forces target alleged drug-trafficking operations. On Sunday, Trump told reporters that Maduro “would like to talk” amid rising tensions, though he provided no further details. The State Department also announced it will designate a Venezuelan cartel as a foreign terrorist organization. Trump suggests this new label could allow the US to strike inside the country, an escalation from previous operations targeting suspected drug boats in international waters.

5️⃣ Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in France earlier today for high-stakes meetings with President Emanual Macron. The visit comes as Ukraine is seeking to bolster its military capabilities — and as Russia says it will explore restarting nuclear weapons testing. Zelensky and Macron signed a letter of intent that would allow Ukraine to buy French fighter jets and surface-to-air missile systems. Ukrainian officials say that more air defenses are urgently needed as Russia also escalates its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. People in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, are currently without electricity for eight to 11 hours per day, a result of Russia’s improved ability to strike power plants and substations.

The granddaughter of the book's author sharply criticized the move.

Weather

